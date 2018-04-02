Shire (SHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shire from GBX 4,500 ($62.17) to GBX 4,000 ($55.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Main First Bank began coverage on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 3,600 ($49.74) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($56.65) price objective on shares of Shire in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

LON:SHP opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Thursday. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a GBX 21.46 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

