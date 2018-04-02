Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shoe Carnival earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5932412865505 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.80 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $403.45, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

