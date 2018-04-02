Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) Declines By 51.7%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,240 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 941,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter.

