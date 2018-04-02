Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,693,184 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the February 28th total of 2,619,043 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of HUSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,379. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

