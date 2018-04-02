Short Interest in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (IAU) Decreases By 48.9%

iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,582 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 4,592,009 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,477,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust(ETF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust(ETF) alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $12.73 on Monday. iShares Gold Trus has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (IAU) Decreases By 48.9%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/short-interest-in-ishares-gold-trustetf-iau-decreases-by-48-9.html.

iShares Gold Trust(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.