Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Declines By 19.6%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,401,862 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 14,173,783 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,183,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $60.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

