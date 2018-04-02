Oracle Co. (ORCL) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,735,750 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 15th total of 43,405,615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,364,753 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.75 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $189,386.80, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

