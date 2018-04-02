Shorty (SHORTY) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shorty has a total market cap of $948,176.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shorty coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00132982 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019353 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001347 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Shorty

Shorty (CRYPTO:SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site.

Buying and Selling Shorty

Shorty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shorty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

