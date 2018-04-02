Siacoin Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Abucoins, Bisq and Poloniex. Siacoin has a total market cap of $349.63 million and $3.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 33,530,917,215 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. “

Siacoin Coin Trading

Siacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bisq, Abucoins, BITHOLIC and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

