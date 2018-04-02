SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00012059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $139,265.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,018.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.05530500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.96 or 0.09483910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.01695610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02561650 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00200495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00611125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.02807630 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00075721 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,610,768 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

