Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Sierra Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 309,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.54, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.82%. analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 236,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 114,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 406,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sierra-wireless-swir-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.