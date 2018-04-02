Signatum Market Capitalization Achieves $244,221.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Signatum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Signatum has a total market cap of $244,221.00 and $92.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00203095 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00124784 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00138736 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011960 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

