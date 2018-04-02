Signet Jewelers (SIG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,276. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2,331.08, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman acquired 90,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/signet-jewelers-sig-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.