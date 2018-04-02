Signet Jewelers’ (NYSE:SIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $2,331.08, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman bought 90,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,641,000 after buying an additional 1,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 480,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 906,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after buying an additional 420,413 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

