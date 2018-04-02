Signet Jewelers (SIG) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $36.43

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 1116892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

The firm has a market cap of $2,331.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 90,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $4,999,913.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,540,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,143,000 after acquiring an additional 233,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 340,761 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,095,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,187 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 906,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after acquiring an additional 420,413 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands.

