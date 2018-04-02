SilverCrest Metals (SIL) PT Set at C$4.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIL. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Beacon Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.58.

In related news, insider Michael Erwin Rapsch sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Mexico. It explores for precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Las Chispas property that consists of 21 concessions totaling 1377.50 hectares; the Huasabas property, which comprises 1 concession totaling 800 hectares; and the Cruz de Mayo property that includes 2 mineral concessions combining for a total area of 452 hectares located in Sonora.

