Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) Insider Simon David Arnsby Acquires 148,900 Shares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby acquired 148,900 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$96,785.00.

Simon David Arnsby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

On Thursday, March 22nd, Simon David Arnsby bought 30,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Simon David Arnsby acquired 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Simon David Arnsby bought 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Simon David Arnsby bought 5,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Simon David Arnsby bought 4,500 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,565.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon David Arnsby purchased 25,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Simon David Arnsby purchased 66,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,940.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon David Arnsby bought 40,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.65. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,771. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/simon-david-arnsby-buys-148900-shares-of-xebec-adsorption-inc-xbc-stock-updated.html.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc (Xebec) is a provider of gas purification and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas, nitrogen, oxygen, helium and hydrogen markets. The Company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of filtration, purification, separation and dehydration equipment for gases and compressed air.

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.