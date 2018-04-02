SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, Braziliex and EtherDelta. SingularDTV has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00689451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029588 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularDTV (S-DTV) is a decentralized and tokenized content creating and distributing platform that will create, acquire and distribute film and television content in an innovative way, generating revenue for its token holders in a completely transparent and decentralized manner. SNGLS are tokens built on Ethereum and represent a share in the SingularDTV platform, which is comprised of four key elements: ‘SINGULAR’ – a mini Sci-fi television series about decentralization and technological advancements in a futuristic setting, comprised of 3 episode seasons. The S-DTV DOCUMENTARY DIVISION – A Documentary Division that will focus on producing documentary films about blockchain technology. THE S-DTV RIGHTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM – A digital rights, revenue and royalty management platform for all the content produced and acquired by SingularDTV. THE S-DTV TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND (TVOD) PORTAL – A TVOD Portal to distribute SingularDTV content via GooglePlay, AppleTV iTunes, and Vimeo. SNGLS tokens will also generate dividends for its holders, depending on the revenue gathered by the SingularDTV platform. 1 Billion SNGLS tokens will be issued, which will be distributed in the following way: 500M SNGLS will be distributed to investors in an initial coin offering period. Each token will cost the ETH equivalent of $0.015. 400M SNGLS will be kept in a vault, and the dividends generated by the tokens will be used to further develop the S-DTV ecosystem. 100M SNGLS will be given to S-DTV's core investors. The Vault where 400M tokens are kept will be managed by the Workshop. The Workshop will not only spend and convert ETH to build new projects or to work on existing ones, but it will also collect cryptocurrency and fiat revenue to deposit back in the safe. “

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Braziliex, CryptoDerivatives, Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance, Livecoin, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

