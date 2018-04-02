SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,833.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $359,833.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00700304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168663 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030173 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,590,100 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

