Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinovac Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.856841364891 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Sinovac Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,404. Sinovac Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

