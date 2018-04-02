Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6,230.76, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $970.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.03 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 23,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $935,202.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,383.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $1,525,416.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,397 shares in the company, valued at $28,415,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,286 shares of company stock worth $3,804,003. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

