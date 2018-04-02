Sky Solar (SKYS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sky Solar earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 45.5029203781026 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYS opened at $1.21 on Monday. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

