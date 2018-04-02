Skycoin (SKY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $724,118.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $103.88 million and approximately $724,118.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $13.38 or 0.00190391 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00693831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

