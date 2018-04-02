Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. equinet set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM Solutions Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.14 ($47.09).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of AM3D opened at €32.15 ($39.69) on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €29.31 ($36.19) and a fifty-two week high of €49.75 ($61.42).

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/slm-solutions-group-am3d-given-a-40-00-price-target-at-berenberg-bank.html.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.