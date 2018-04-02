Slothcoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded up 371.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded 733.6% higher against the US dollar. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $886.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Slothcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00687026 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00160409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

The official website for Slothcoin is www.slothcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Slothcoin

Slothcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

