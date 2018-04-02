HSBC Upgrades Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have GBX 1,530 ($21.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,320 ($18.24).

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,285 ($17.75) to GBX 1,290 ($17.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,411 ($19.49) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,558 ($21.53) to GBX 1,457 ($20.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,351 ($18.67).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,331 ($18.39) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,173 ($16.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,442 ($19.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,301 ($17.97), for a total transaction of £106,304.71 ($146,870.28). Also, insider Angie Risley bought 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.49 ($27,627.09).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

