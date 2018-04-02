Snap-on (SNA) Position Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 127.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

SNA opened at $147.54 on Monday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $140.83 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8,368.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

In other news, Director Nathan J. Jones sold 774 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $125,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,810.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $62,152.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

