OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Increases Holdings in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $334,790.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $146.54. 33,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,368.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $140.83 and a 52-week high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 15.13%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

