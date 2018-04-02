Soapstone Management L.P. Takes $3.23 Million Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Conduent accounts for about 2.3% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Conduent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 136,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Conduent stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3,923.14, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -1.08. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/soapstone-management-l-p-invests-3-23-million-in-conduent-inc-cndt-updated-updated.html.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.