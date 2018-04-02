Social Reality (SRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23), reports. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,921. The company has a market cap of $35.72, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.85. Social Reality has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

