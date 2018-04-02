SocialCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,538.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,559.00 and approximately $14,538.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

