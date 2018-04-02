Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 18th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00690468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00160648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

