Sodastream International (SODA) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their positive rating on shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SODA. ValuEngine cut Sodastream International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Sodastream International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodastream International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ:SODA opened at $91.83 on Friday. Sodastream International has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2,077.19, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sodastream International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SODA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sodastream International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sodastream International by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sodastream International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sodastream International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sodastream International by 1,021.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.

