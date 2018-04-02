Citigroup Raises Softcat (SCT) Price Target to GBX 600

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 510 ($7.05) to GBX 600 ($8.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Softcat alerts:

LON SCT opened at GBX 682 ($9.42) on Thursday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 722.93 ($9.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/softcat-sct-pt-raised-to-gbx-600-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About Softcat

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.