Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($8.29).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Softcat to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.98) in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Softcat from GBX 510 ($7.05) to GBX 600 ($8.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 682 ($9.42) on Thursday. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 722.93 ($9.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/softcat-sct-stock-rating-lowered-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

About Softcat

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.