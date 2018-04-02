SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $17,029.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003937 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.01695610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007270 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015439 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001134 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022593 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 41,944,392 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

