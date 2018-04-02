Solis Tek (OTCMKTS:SLTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

OTCMKTS SLTK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.12. 124,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Solis Tek has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Solis Tek alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Solis Tek (SLTK) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/solis-tek-sltk-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

Solis Tek Company Profile

Solis Tek Inc, formerly Cinjet, Inc, is an importer, distributer and marketer of digital lighting equipment for the hydroponics industry. The Company provides aptitudes with its ballast, reflector and lamp products. The Company is focused on the research, design, development and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Solis Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solis Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.