Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Price

News headlines about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the casino operator an impact score of 43.2359840801491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. 2,561,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,238. The company has a market capitalization of $18,811.73, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-critical-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-wynn-resorts-wynn-stock-price.html.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.