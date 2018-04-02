Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 40.28649152905 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.88. 585,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14,151.80, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

