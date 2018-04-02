Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price

News headlines about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the healthcare product maker an impact score of 46.8087856098618 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.21. 6,686,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,069. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

