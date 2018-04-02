Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American International Group (AIG) Stock Price

Media headlines about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6470092552419 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.12. 7,341,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,460. The company has a market cap of $49,112.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

