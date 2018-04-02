Bank of Montreal (BMO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.6350773048519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Macquarie upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

BMO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. 188,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,782.80, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

