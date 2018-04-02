Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Capital Senior Living (CSU) Stock Price

Media headlines about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9114463063574 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.44. 110,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,556. The stock has a market cap of $327.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Capital Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

