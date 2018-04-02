Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNOOC (CEO) Share Price

Media stories about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4178432847272 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEO. Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded CNOOC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE CEO traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.07. 141,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,010. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $166.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66,020.26, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

