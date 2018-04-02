Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.941104442527 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comerica from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Comerica to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.58.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.82. 1,595,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16,577.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.30 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In related news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $102,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

