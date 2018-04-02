Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fastenal (FAST) Share Price

News headlines about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6972840482435 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,777. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,702.68, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

