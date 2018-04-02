Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Share Price

Press coverage about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8526910157579 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $470.09, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of -0.37.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.71 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,950.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $94,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,080.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

