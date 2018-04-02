Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Paypal (PYPL) Share Price

News coverage about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paypal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0907168089965 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Paypal to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

PYPL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,417,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $91,056.15, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Paypal has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $86.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $439,791.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,186.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,097,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,028 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

