Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Share Price

Headlines about Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plains All American Pipeline earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9284588031163 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $21.44. 8,544,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,976.29, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-plains-all-american-pipeline-paa-share-price.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.