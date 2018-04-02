Artio Global Investors (ART) Receives News Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about Artio Global Investors (NYSE:ART) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artio Global Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9243834423165 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:ART remained flat at $$4.32 on Monday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-artio-global-investors-art-share-price-updated.html.

Artio Global Investors Company Profile

Artio Global Investors Inc (Investors) is an asset management company. Investors provide investment management services to institutional and mutual fund clients. The Company also offers select group of other equity and fixed income strategies, including High Grade Fixed Income, High Yield, International Equity and Global Equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Artio Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artio Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.